Drishyam makers Panorama Studios are all set to back their next Malayalam project, marking their second collaboration with Kunchacko Boban after Unmadham. The makers recently shared the official announcement, revealing that the film will be directed by Abhijith Kanjirathinkal and co-produced by Kishkindha Kaandam fame Dinjith Ayyathan.

Kishkindha Kaandam’s Dinjith Ayyathan to work with Kunchacko Boban

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Taking to their official social media handle, Panorama Studios announced the collaboration, writing, “A collaboration we're excited about, a story we're looking forward to telling! Panorama Studios collaborates with Kunchacko Boban , Dinjith Ayyathan and Abhijith Kanjirathinkal for a promising new journey in Malayalam cinema.”

Here’s the update:

As per online reports, filming is expected to begin in May 2027, with Kishkindha Kaandam and Eko fame Dinjith Ayyathan coming on board as producer and creative director. The upcoming project is reportedly a family drama thriller, with further details yet to be revealed.

Previously, Panorama Studios and Kunchacko Boban collaborated on Unmadham . The horror thriller follows Shelly, an aspiring screenwriter struggling to make ends meet, who returns to his job after a year of pursuing cinema. Following a transfer, he comes across a mysterious matter involving a young woman named Keerthana, whose remains were found near a railway track.

Intrigued by the supposed curse, Shelly begins searching for inspiration for his screenplay. However, he soon finds himself haunted by disturbing visions and unexplained experiences. As his obsession grows, he eventually uncovers the tragic truth behind it and the fabricated mystery surrounding it.

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Apart from KuBo, the film features Lijomol Jose, Raina Radhakrishnan, Shyna Radhakrishnan, Kiran Peethambaran, Siddique, Kottayam Nazeer, Shaju Sreedhar and others in key roles.

Kunchacko Boban’s work front

Kunchacko Boban was recently seen in the lead role in the action drama Bachelor Party D'eux , co-starring Naslen. The film follows a group of five friends whose relationships and loyalties are tested by conflicts involving a powerful figure. As unexpected circumstances bring them together, they find themselves facing dangerous situations and confronting a common enemy.

Apart from the lead actors, the film features Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Sharaf U Dheen, Chandu Salim Kumar, and others in key roles. Tovino Thomas also makes an extended cameo appearance. The film received largely negative reviews from critics.

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