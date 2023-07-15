Kunchako Boban accused of non-cooperative behavior; Producer alleges skipped promotions and enjoyed holiday

Malayalam actor Kunchacko Boban is accused of non-cooperative behavior and how he refused to participate in promotions as well. The producer of this film, Suvin K Varkey, made allegations against the actor and gave Rs 2.5 crore for a 25-day call sheet and 'gave zero TV interviews.

Kunchacko Boban's Malayalam film Padmini, produced by Suvin, is receiving good reviews from audiences. He added that he was unhappy with the fact that Kunchacko Boban, did not attend any promotions for the film.

He wrote in a note, "Thank you all for embracing PADMINI TO YOUR HEARTS. We are overwhemled with all the positive responses and reviews. Still there are a few things we owe to answer in response to the questions asked about the lack of promotion of the movie. Before we start whining, we need to make one thing clear. PADMINI is a profitable affair for us. No matter what the BO numbers be, we are profitable."

He further added, "This won't happen to a movie where this actor is a co-producer. He will sit through every TV interview and will be a guest in every TV show but when it's an external producer he cares the least. Because for him, it’s more fun to be in Europe chilling with friends than promoting the film where he took home 2.5 crores for 25 days of shoot. In a state where the exibitors protest for movies not getting enough run, it matters why movies are not getting proper recognition."

Padmini producer Suvin made shocking allegations against Kunchacko Boban in a long note

He seemed upset that the actors did not take responsibility for their films and warned that they should not take the audience for granted.

"But as a filmmaker and content creator it’s the theater response that matters and that's where we needed the charm of stardom from its lead actor to get the first foot fall into theaters. For PADMINI, the lead actor who took home 2.5 crores gave zero TV interviews, participated in zero TV programs/promotions. The entire promotion plan and chart of the programs were rejected because the marketing consultant who was appointed by the actor's wife made a verdict watching the raw footage of the movie. It's the same S*** what happened to the last 2-3 producers of his movies. So someone has to talk and here we are", the producer added.

