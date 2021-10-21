Kunchako Boban's Nayattu & Yogi Babu starrer Mandela shortlisted for India's official entry to Oscars 2022

Two south films, Malayalam film Nayattu and Tamil film Mandela have been shortlisted for India's entry to Oscars 2022. Along with these two south films, 14 other Indian films including Vidya Balan's Sherni and Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham and others are in the list. All these movies will be screened at Bikoli cinema in Kolkatta and the jury members will select one film, which will be nominated by India for the Best International Feature Film category.

Coming to Nayattu, the film is a political thriller starring Joju George, Nimisha Sajayan and Kunchacko Boban playing lead roles. Directed by Martin Prakkat, the film was released last year and received critical acclaim and commercial success as well.

Tamil film Mandela stars Yogi Babu in the lead role, who plays the role of a rural barber and how he gets wooed by political parties in his village as a deciding vote. The film is titled after the late South African President Nelson Mandela. Mandela was released last year on OTT platform.

The Academy Awards or Oscars 2022 will be held in March 2022 in the US. Ahead of the ceremony, India has begun the process of finalising a film to represent the country in the Best International Feature Film category. 14 films from different languages are in contention.