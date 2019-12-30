The Kung Fu Master's Neeta Pillai says THIS about shooting the film in extreme weather; Find Out

Neeta Pillai also adds that the film was shot predominantly in Himalayan Valley, Badrinath and China border.

The Malayalam actress Neeta Pillai has been headlines for her action scenes in the upcoming film, titled The Kung Fu Master. The film will see Neeta Pillai as a Malayali girl, Ritu Ram. The south actress who featured in the film called Poomaram said that her character Ritu Ram is a martial arts coach whose family is settled in the northern part of India. The actress while talking about her character in the film, The Kung Fu Master, in an interview with The Times of India, said that she shot for the film in extreme cold conditions.

Neeta Pillai also adds that the film was shot predominantly in Himalayan Valley, Badrinath and China border. The stunning actress Neeta who is seen doing some dare devil stunts in the film said that the film's cast and crew had to shoot during the slot of 10am to 4pm, as the sun used to set early in those regions. The south actress Neeta Pillai further adds that the film's crew used to shoot continuously between 10am to 4pm without any breaks. Neeta goes on to add that it used to snow as well on the film's location.

The official trailer of the film, The Kung Fu Master was released some time back and the fans cannot stop gushing about the action scene the actress has done. The south siren is flawless when it comes to doing the actions for which she trained very hard in various martial arts forms. Neeta Pillai said that after the shoot she used to rehearse for the action scenes.

