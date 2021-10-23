Kurup: Dulquer Salmaan announces release date in November; Pens a note & says 'this film is like his child'

Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming film, Kurup is one of the much-awaited movies of the year. Directed by Srinath Rajendran, the film is based on a true story. Today, after a long postponement, Kurup finally got a release date and fans can't keep calm. Dulquer took to social media and penned an heartfelt note to announce the office release.

Dulquer Salmaan starrer Kurup will hit the theatres on November 12, 2021. The actor is very excited at the same time very emotional that Kurup is seeing the light of day after months of delay. He also called the film like his second child. While DQ mentioned that he has given all his heart and soul to Kurup, the actor also gave a lot of credit to his team for the making this prestigious film.

Check out his full note here;

As Kurup was delayed for a long time, there were rumours that it would opt for OTT release but seems like that's not true at all.

The film is based on the true story of Sukumara Kurup, who was accused in the murder of a film representative, Chacko. Dulquer will be seen as Kerala's most wanted criminal and the film has set high expectations among the audience since day one of its announcement.

The upcoming Malayalam film also stars Sobhita Dhulipala and Sunny Wayne in pivotal roles, and it is bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan’s own production house, Wayfarer Films, and M Stars.