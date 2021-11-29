Kurup: Dulquer Salmaan goes down the memory lane & shares breathtaking photos from his shoot days

Kurup movie seems to be very close to Dulquer Salmaan's heart as he has been continuously sharing throwback pics from shoot days. Today, yet again he went down the memory lane and dropped a few pics of himself and breathtaking views of nature from Kurup shoot days, which was released recently in theatres.

In the pics, one can see Dulquer Salmaan looking handsome, posing in warm clothes and with the northeast kids in bright smiles. He also shared visuals of a few northeastern people and nature.

Sharing the pics, the actor wrote, "Since the #Kurup era selfies got you all thinking I’m sad/depressed/unwell or under some influence, Here’s me beaming like a Cheshire Cat high on nothing but the altitude, these beautiful people and breath taking sights !!."

Previously, Dulquer Salmaan shared a pic of his character from the film and a few mirror selfies from the fitting room.

Kurup was released theatrically on November 12 on over 1,500 screens across the world. The crime thriller has made a total gross collection of around Rs. 30 Crore at the Kerala box office, within the first 12 days of its release. Directed by Srinath Rajendran, the film is based on the true story of Sukumara Kurup, who was accused of the murder of a film representative, Chacko.

Also Read: Dulquer Salmaan drops throwback PIC from Kurup & we are in awe with his cool looks & french beard

The film also stars Sobhita Dhulipala and Sunny Wayne in pivotal roles, and it is bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan’s own production house, Wayfarer Films, and M Stars.