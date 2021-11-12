Kurup: Dulquer Salmaan starrer gets into legal trouble as it releases today

Dulquer Salmaan starrer crime drama Kurup has released today, November 12 and the film is getting a good response from the audience and critics alike. However, Kurup has landed in legal trouble after a case was filed against the film in Kerala HC. According to the Public Interest Litigation (PIL), the movie may infringe the rights to privacy of Sukumara Kurup, the criminal on whom the story is based.

PIL has been filed before the court seeking to stop the release of the film. The Kerala High Court, in response to the PIL, has issued notices to the Centre, the State Government, Interpol, and film producers. However, the court has not passed any stay order on the film's release. The film had hit the headlines earlier for 'glorifying' a criminal with Dulquer Salmaan starrer.

In the film, DQ plays the role of a conman Sukumara Kurup who had murdered another man in the 80s to fake his own death and claim the insurance money. He has evaded arrests since for decades. Kurup also stars Indrajith Sukumaran, Sunny Wayne, Shine Tom Chacko, Sobhita Dhulipala, Anupama Parameswaran and Shivajith Padmanaban in important roles.

Earlier, sharing about the film's release date, DQ wrote, "We as a team have fought many battles internally and externally to bring it together. To do justice to it. To nurture and care for it. As it grew from an idea to everyday growing bigger and bigger to what is in my eyes a giant now."

