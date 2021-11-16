Kurup: Dulquer Salmaan thanks friends Anupama Parameswaran & Tovino Thomas for playing incredible cameo roles

Kurup, Dulquer Salmaan’s much-anticipated film, is officially in theatres on November 12. Sukumara Kurup, India’s most sought criminal, is the inspiration behind the crime thriller. the film is receiving tremendous response from audiences for impeccable performance by DQ and other supporting actors.

Today, Dulquer Salmaan took to social media and penned a special note to thank his friends and actors Anupama Parameswaran and Tovino Thomas for playing cameo roles in the film. Sharing a pic of Anupama from the movie, he wrote thank you for not hesitating for a second and dropping everything to accommodate the shoot and the way you left mark even with such short screen time is amazing.

He also penned a note for Tovino Thomas and turned him the mother of all cameos. Well, the secret with this post which has been revealed is that Tovino wanted to play Charlie, it is not the Kurup team that approached him first. "Tovi you were an absolute delight in Kurup. The way you played your role took our collective breaths away. It had innocence and hope and vulnerability. And the way you looked your part it took many viewers a second glance to recognise you, the Kurup actor wrote in the note."

Tovino's reply is receiving hearts as he wrote, "My brother @dqsalman ,To play one of the most pivotal roles like Charlie, in Kurup’s tale was an honour and felt absolutely surreal and satisfying ! Super happy for you , the entire team and @dqswayfarerfilms for the smashing success of Kurup. The numbers definitely indicate how it has helped to bring back the audience to theatres. Thank you for having me on board to play this character, for these sweet words and also bringing back the movies! Wishing bigger success to all the charm n swag you have brought about in the film. Thank you brother."

Anupama Parameswaran and Tovino Thomas' cameo roles were kept under wraps as they didn't mention them in any poster, teaser or video and it was a total surprise to fans.

Also Read: Nikhil Siddhartha & Anupama Parameswaran's 18 pages to release on Feb 18 2022; Check romantic NEW POSTER