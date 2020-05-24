Kurup EID Special: Dulquer Salmaan as most wanted criminal looks dapper & is a treat to cinegoers

On the occasion of EID, Dulquer Salmaan took to social media platforms and treated his fans with the new poster of his upcoming film, Kurup.

Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming film, Kurup is one of the much-awaited movies of the year. Directed by Srinath Rajendran, the film is based on the true story of Sukumara Kurup, who was accused in the murder of a film representative, Chacko. Dulquer will be seen as Kerala's most wanted criminal and the film has set high expectations among the audience since day one of its announcement. On the occasion of EID, the Malayalam star has shared a new look from the film and it has taken social media by storm.

Dulquer Salmaan took to social media platforms and treated his fans with the new poster of his upcoming film, Kurup. Sharing his dapper and vintage look as Kerala's most wanted criminal, DQ wrote, "Here’s a little surprise for Eid ! Another poster from our most ambitious “Kurup” ! In an ideal world today the film would have released in theatres all over. But guess we will have to make do with a poster release!."

One can see in the new poster, DQ looks unrecognisable in a vintage look. Soon after the actor released the new poster as a treat on EID, fans swamped the comment section expressing their excitement for the upcoming film.

Check out DQ's new look from Kurup below:

Here’s a little surprise for Eid ! Another poster from our most ambitious “Kurup” ! In an ideal world today the film would have released in theatres all over. But guess we will have to make do with a poster release ! @DQsWayfarerFilm #MStarCommunications pic.twitter.com/Yo1NB9M4Nx — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) May 24, 2020

Kurup is Dulquer Salmaan's second film as a producer under his company Wayfarer Films Production. The film was expected to release in June but due to lockdown, fans have to wait a little more.

Earlier, sharing the first look, the Malayalam star wrote, "Production number 2 under #WayfarerFilms would be the very ambitious #Kurup ! Wishing all of you a very happy new year !! #Productionno2 #Kurup #imaperducer."

