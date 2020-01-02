Kurup First Look: Dulquer Salmaan looks stylish as Kerala’s most wanted criminal

One can see Dulquer Salmaan in a stylish avatar as he dons retro look to play the role of Sukumara Kurup, Kerala’s most-wanted criminal. Check out Kurup's first look.

Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan has kick-started 2020 on an amazing note as he shared the first look of his upcoming film, Kurup. Wishing his 'Happy New Year', Dulquer shared the first look of him from the film that is setting high curiosity among the cine-goers. He captioned it, "Production number 2 under #WayfarerFilms would be the very ambitious #Kurup ! Wishing all of you a very happy new year !!." One can see, DQ in a stylish avatar as he dons retro look to play the role of Sukumara Kurup, Kerala’s most-wanted criminal.

Dulquer Salmaan's look in a french beard and 80s’ hairdo is grabbing a lot of attention. His look is simple, stylish yet interesting to leave fans curious. Kurup is based on the true story of Kerala's 'most wanted criminal' Sukumara Kurup. The handsome hunk Dulquer Salmaan had recently requested his fans to not leak pictures from the sets of Kurup. "Leaking our pics online is going to ruin the appeal we are trying to recreate. So we sincerely request all fans to refrain from photographing our shoot and fan pages from posting it online," DQ tweeted as he warned his fans about not sharing on sets pictures on social media.

Sukumara Kurup is one of the most wanted criminals in the Indian state of Kerala. He was accused in the murder of Chacko, a film representative, in the year 1984.

