Kurup first single is a tale of love & romance; Dulquer Salmaan calls it 'his favourite track'

The first single from Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup is out and has been released in all South languages and Hindi. The song is titled Pakaliravukal in Malayalam, Pal Itna Mera in Hindi, Uravenum Vazhiyea in Tamil, Edi Paravasamo in Telugu and Arerere Ragale in Kannada. The song is a tale of fresh love and a blooming romance. Set in 80's era, Dulquer Salmaan and Sobhita's chemistry looks beautiful.

Neha Nair crooned in Malayalam version, whereas remaining all languages is by HariPriya.

Dulquer Salmaan posted a still from the song featuring himself and Sobhita Dhulipala as he shared the first single and wrote, "The first video song of Kurup is out. Link in bio and in stories. This is my favourite track and something I feel is an instant classic. It's been picturised across states with incredible production design and period capture. The visuals give you a glimpse into the amazing world of Kurup. And this is just a little taster of the magic that Sushin Shyam has woven throughout the film with his music. I hope you enjoy it."