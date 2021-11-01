Kurup first single is a tale of love & romance; Dulquer Salmaan calls it 'his favourite track'

by Priyanka Goud   |  Published on Nov 01, 2021 09:01 PM IST  |  11.3K
   
Kurup first single
Kurup first single is a tale of love & romance; Dulquer Salmaan calls it 'his favourite track'
Advertisement

The first single from Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup is out and has been released in all South languages and Hindi. The song is titled Pakaliravukal in Malayalam, Pal Itna Mera in Hindi, Uravenum Vazhiyea in Tamil, Edi Paravasamo in Telugu and Arerere Ragale in Kannada. The song is a tale of fresh love and a blooming romance. Set in 80's era, Dulquer Salmaan and Sobhita's chemistry looks beautiful. 

Neha Nair crooned in Malayalam version, whereas remaining all languages is by HariPriya.

 

Dulquer Salmaan posted a still from the song featuring himself and Sobhita Dhulipala as he shared the first single and wrote, "The first video song of Kurup is out. Link in bio and in stories. This is my favourite track and something I feel is an instant classic. It's been picturised across states with incredible production design and period capture. The visuals give you a glimpse into the amazing world of Kurup. And this is just a little taster of the magic that Sushin Shyam has woven throughout the film with his music. I hope you enjoy it."

Also Read: PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde looks pretty in orange dress; Vishal spotted in city for Enemy promotions

Kurup is one of the much-awaited movies of the year. Directed by Srinath Rajendran, the film is based on the true story of Sukumara Kurup, who was accused of the murder of a film representative, Chacko. Dulquer will be seen as Kerala's most wanted criminal. Kurup will hit the theatres on November 12, 2021.

Advertisement

Credits: Twitter


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

₹32.00
₹199.00 (84%)
 Buy Now
The Deal Water Resistant College School Book Bag Laptop Computer, Travel Backpacks Laptop Bag For Women Men (35 Liter) (blue)

The Deal Water Resistant College School Book Bag Laptop Computer, Travel Backpac...

₹499.00
₹999.00 (50%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line Mic, 10mm Powerful Driver For Stereo Audio, Noise Cancelling Headset With 1.2m Tangle-free Cable & 3.5mm Aux - (black)

Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line ...

₹149.00
₹899.00 (83%)
 Buy Now
The Deal 15.6

The Deal 15.6" Polyester Casual Laptop Bags/backpack For Men With Adjustable Str...

₹399.00
₹999.00 (60%)
 Buy Now
Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Blue Pens For Good Handwriting | Ball Pens For Students | Ideal For School And Office Use | Cello Stationery

Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing...

₹85.00
₹100.00 (15%)
 Buy Now
Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Metal), Gun Metal

Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Met...

₹799.00
₹1,499.00 (47%)
 Buy Now
Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiver For Notebook, Laptop, Computer, Macbook, Windows, Macos, (red-black)

Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiv...

₹390.00
₹599.00 (35%)
 Buy Now
Cello Finegrip Ball Pen | Blue Ball Pens | Jar Of 25 Units | Best Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Ball Point Pen Set  | Pens For Students And Professionals | Cello Stationery

Cello Finegrip Ball Pen | Blue Ball Pens | Jar Of 25 Units | Best Ball Pens For ...

₹99.00
₹175.00 (43%)
 Buy Now
Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Wooden/writing Desk (wooden)

Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Woo...

₹500.00
₹1,999.00 (75%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Bassbuds Duo New Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Headphones, Stereo Audio, Touch Control Tws, Dual Hd Mic, Type-c Fast Charging, Ipx4 Water-resistant, Passive Noise Cancelling & Voice Assistant (black)

Ptron Bassbuds Duo New Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Headphones, Stereo Audio, Touch Co...

₹799.00
₹2,599.00 (69%)
 Buy Now
View All