Kurup turns one: Dulquer Salmaan remembers the incredible journey with a heartwarming note

Dulquer Salmaan recently took to his official social media handles and penned a heartwarming note, as Kurup, the biggest blockbuster of his acting career, turned one.

Kurup, which features Dulquer Salmaan in the titular role, is the first post-pandemic blockbuster of Malayalam cinema.

Dulquer Salmaan has established himself as one of the most sought-after talents of Indian cinema with some highly acclaimed and successful films, and power-packed performances. The talented actor has taken a conscious decision to never get trapped in a comfort zone and has been constantly redefining himself as an actor with some promising projects. Dulquer Salmaan played the first full-fledged negative role in his career in Kurup, the 2021-released blockbuster helmed by Srinath Rajendran. As Kurup turned one, Dulquer took to his official social media handles and penned a heartwarming note. 

Dulquer Salmaan about Kurup

The actor-producer shared some of his unseen pictures in Kurup get-up on social media and wrote: "Celebrating one year of #Kurup! The biggest game changer for us at Wayfarer Films. A film that gave us the courage and guts today to believe in our collective dreams. Today as a company I believe we can attempt anything and we will see it through and give you all spectacular & memorable movie experiences."

Dulquer Salmaan also thanked his entire cast and crew, and the audiences in his post. "I wish to thank our incredible cast, the hardest working crew, and all of our partners of Kurup. And most of all to the viewers everywhere, across the world for embracing the film and giving it so much love. Special shout-out to Anish Mohan @mstarentertainments for being rock solid and standing by us through the toughest days!" he concluded. 

Everything to know about Kurup

Kurup, which is based on the life of real-life fugitive Sukumara Kurup, marked Dulquer Salmaan's second collaboration with director Srinath Rajendran, after their debut outing Second Show. The blockbuster film featured Sobhita Dhulipala as the female lead, in her Malayalam debut. Indrajith Sukumaran, Shine Tom Chacko, Sunny Wayne, Saiju Kurup, Vijayaraghavan, and others played the supporting roles in the film. Tovino Thomas and Anupama Parameshwaran made special appearances. Sushin Shyam composed the songs and original score. Kurup, which had a pan-Indian release in five languages, is jointly produced by Dulquer Salmaan's home banner Wayfarer Films, and M Star Entertainments.

