Kurup Twitter Review: Dulquer Salmaan's crime thriller is a hit or flop? Check out what audience has to say

Finally the big day is here as Dulquer Salmaan's much-awaited film Kurup releases in theatres today, November 12, 2021. One of the most bankable actors, Dulquer Salmaan left no stone unturned to promote the film. Finally, after being delayed twice due to the pandemic, Kurup has released across 1500+ screens worldwide in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. Kurup is getting a positive response from the audience on Twitter.

A Twitter user reviews, "#Kurup - Story on the Most Wanted Fugitive in an episodic narration! The story is interesting by itself & the movie keeps engaged to a good amount...DQ shines in titular role, Indrajith & Shine Tom get good ones...! BGM Expected more mass moments but a good watch overall!"

Dulquer Salmaan's performance and climax of the film has managed to hit the right chord with the audience. Besides, the BGM of the crime thriller is said to be the highlight in Kurup.

Take a look at what the audience has to say about Kurup:

#Kurup - Story on the Most Wanted Fugitive in an episodic narration! The story is interesting by itself & the movie keeps engaged to a good amount!



DQ shines in titular role, Indrajith & Shine Tom get good ones...! BGM



Expected more mass moments but a good watch overall! pic.twitter.com/14TTgTn4PO — Shreyas Srinivasan (@ShreyasS_) November 12, 2021

#Kurup movie is a class one, Don't expect any massive dialogues or mass scene, Just a pure story that addresses the Fugitive wanted from 1984..



Exicuted Climax in a well manner@dulQuer Lived as kurup



The team won by showing the 80's era

3.75/5 — CiviL (@husskydussky) November 12, 2021

The real star of "Kurup" is Shine Tom Chacko. Uff! Mr Anurag Kashyap, please cast him in a crime film if you ever plan to do another. — Sajin Shrijith (@SajinShrijith) November 12, 2021

#kurup overall..Neet Narrative ' Classic movie ' @dulQuer Damn Performr in this and shain,indrajith Outstanding worth watch — Ramshid Ch (@RamshidC) November 12, 2021

After a long time a very well 2nd half & Climax for a dulquer Film A classic Villian

#DulquerSalmaan #Kurup pic.twitter.com/de7YcgHOe9 — Raz (@MohdRash111) November 12, 2021

Second half and climax #Kurup — Mehaboob Mohammed (@MehabDulQuerist) November 12, 2021

Directed by Srinath Rajendran, Kurup is based on Kerala's most elusive criminal who was accused of murder and faking his own death. He has been on the run since the mid-1980s. The film is backed by the actor himself under his home banner Wayfarer Films in collaboration with M-Star Entertainments.

Kurup also has Indrajith Sukumaran, Sunny Wayne, Shine Tom Chacko, Sobhita Dhulipala, Anupama Parameswaran and Shivajith Padmanaban in important roles.