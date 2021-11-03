Kurup: Vijay Deverakonda sends good wishes as he unveils trailer of Dulquer Salmaan's action film

Dulquer Salmaan, the charming actor will be next seen in Kurup, the highly anticipated autobiographical drama. As the film is gearing up for the big release in just a few days, the trailer of the film was unveiled in all south languages and Hindi. Vijay Deverakonda launched the Telugu trailer and sent his good wishes to DQ and the team.

Sharing the trailer, Vijay Deverakonda wrote, Kurup.. India’s longest missing fugitive!An eccentric mastermind or an accidental conman? Discover it in cinemas on 12th November! Sending my best to Kunjikaaa @dulQuer." DQ replied to VD saying, Thank you chief !! Love always." The Hindi version was launched by Karan Johar.

The Malayalam movie stars Dulquer Salmaan as Sukumara Kurup, a fugitive who hasn’t been seen since 1984. The trailer suggests that Dulquer is going to give another powerful performance in the film.

Kurup is one of the much-awaited movies of the year. Directed by Srinath Rajendran, the film is based on the true story of Sukumara Kurup, who was accused of the murder of a film representative, Chacko. Dulquer will be seen as Kerala's most wanted criminal. Kurup will be released in four languages, namely Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on November 12. Kurup's release was postponed multiple times due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Directed by Srinath Rajendran, the film is written by KS Aravind, Jithin K. Jose and Daniell Sayooj Nair. Dulquer is also the producer of the film. The film stars Dulquer, Indrajith Sukumaran, Sunny Wayne, Shine Tom Chacko, Sobhita Dhulipala and Bharath Srinivasan in key roles.