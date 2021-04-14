Kuruthi’s Vishu Special: Makers drop an intense poster of Prithviraj ahead of the release
On the occasion of Vishu, the makers of the upcoming Mollywood film Kuruthi have released a special poster of Prithviraj and revealed that the film will hit the big screens soon. Apart from Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kuruthi features an ensemble of talented supporting cast, which includes Roshan Mathew, Murali Gopy, Shine Tom Chacko, Mamukoya, Srinda, Manikandan R Achari, Navas Vallikkunnu, Naslen and Sagar Surya.
Other than Kuruthi, Prithviraj Sukumaran has a huge lineup of films in his kitty and some of them include Aadujeevitham by Blessy, Vaariyamkunan and Kaduva. Recently, he announced that he will be acting in a film adapted from a short story of Vaikom Basheer Mohammed titled Neelavelicham. It was also revealed he will be seen playing a key role in Mohanlal’s directorial debut titled Barroz. He also has in his kitty, the Mollywood remake of Andhadhun which is yet to be titled. It is expected that more details about the films will be revealed soon.