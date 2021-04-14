  1. Home
Kuruthi’s Vishu Special: Makers drop an intense poster of Prithviraj ahead of the release

Directed by Manju Warrier, Kuruthi is one of the most awaited Mollywood films and it will hit the big screens soon.
1970 reads Mumbai
On the occasion of Vishu, the makers of the upcoming Mollywood film Kuruthi have released a special poster of Prithviraj and revealed that the film will hit the big screens soon. Apart from Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kuruthi features an ensemble of talented supporting cast, which includes Roshan Mathew, Murali Gopy, Shine Tom Chacko, Mamukoya, Srinda, Manikandan R Achari, Navas Vallikkunnu, Naslen and Sagar Surya.

Kuruthi is one of the much-awaited project and it has been helmed by popular South star Manju Warrier. It is written by Anish Pallyal, while Prithviraj’s wife Supriya Menon has bankrolled the film. Abhinandhan Ramanujam has cranked the camera, while Jakes Bejoy has composed the songs. A couple of weeks back, the makers dropped the teaser and it received a tremendously positive response. The intense teaser is promises a thriller and it is expected that it will give an edge-of-the-seat experience.

Also Read: WATCH: Rashmika Mandanna says 'I'll come back to Mumbai as soon as lockdown is over' as she heads to Hyderabad

Other than Kuruthi, Prithviraj Sukumaran has a huge lineup of films in his kitty and some of them include Aadujeevitham by Blessy, Vaariyamkunan and Kaduva. Recently, he announced that he will be acting in a film adapted from a short story of Vaikom Basheer Mohammed titled Neelavelicham. It was also revealed he will be seen playing a key role in Mohanlal’s directorial debut titled Barroz. He also has in his kitty, the Mollywood remake of Andhadhun which is yet to be titled. It is expected that more details about the films will be revealed soon.

Credits :Twitter

