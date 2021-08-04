Kuruthi Trailer OUT: Prithviraj Sukumaran's intense act, nail biting scenes promise a killer thriller
The much-anticipated trailer of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Malayalam film Kuruthi is finally out and it is sure to leave you stunned. Prithviraj Sukumaran's powerful act, nail-biting intense scenes and BGM promises a gripping thriller. The story of the film is about enduring human relations that transcends boundaries struggle to survive trials of hatred and prejudice. The trailer proves Prithviraj adapts to the character and leaves no stone unturned to get into the skin of his character. He leaves us amazed yet again!
The fast-paced trailer takes us through the verdant background of Eratupetta in Kerala into the life of Ibrahim. On a fateful night, an injured cop barges into his house with a prisoner and seeks refuge. The film is directed by Manu Warrier and written by Anish Pallyal. Kuruthi is produced by Supriya Menon under the banner of Prithviraj Productions. Besides Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead, the film also has Roshan Mathew, Murali Gopy, Shine Tom Chacko, Srindaa, Mamukkoya, Manikandan Rajan, Navas Vallikkunnu, Sagar Surya and Naslen in pivotal roles.
Check out the trailer below:
Fans of this handsome hunk could not keep calm after the success of his last film, Cold Case. Kuruthi releases on August 11, 2021 on Amazon Prime Video.
Director Manu Warrier marks his directorial debut in the Malayalam film industry. Sharing about the same, he says, "The audience anticipation for Kuruthi is overwhelming as this is my directorial debut in Malayalam cinema. It was a fantastic experience working with such a stellar star cast and committed crew. All this was possible thanks to Supriya and Prithvi."