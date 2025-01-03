Kushboo Sundar opens up on her traumatic past of being sexually abused by her father; ‘Had to bear…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual assault.

Renowned Tamil actress Kushboo Sundar has been very vocal about various moments in her life, be it highs, lows, personal life, films and more. However, she recently opened up about a lesser-known tenet of her life, as she revisited the past horrors of facing sexual abuse and violence at the hands of her own father.

Speaking with Vicky Lalwani during an interview, Kushboo mentioned that her father was not just sexually abusive towards her, but also exercised horrific violence and abused her mother and brothers.

She expressed, “He was sexually abusive towards me, he was physically abusive towards my brothers. Physically extremely abusive towards my brothers and my mother. He would beat them up with a belt, buckle, heels of a shoe. He would punch my mother. We have seen all that. He would slam my mother to the wall. So we have seen the man be so abusive.”

Moving on, the veteran actress emphasized the hardest part of the ordeal she and her loved ones faced at the hands of her father, since they had to keep mum about it.

Kushboo talked about the intrinsic fear each one of them had of her father, as they believed that speaking up about the abuse would result in more violence.

Therefore, she revealed choosing to keep silent and bear the brunt, so that her mother and brothers would be spared.

In her words, “There was this fear instilled in me that if you are going to speak about what he did, to anybody, then he would abuse them more, beat them up more. So I had to bear the brunt as I was already seeing how he was beating up my brothers and my mother. I was very scared.”

However, things did take a completely different turn when she left her home and migrated to Chennai. That was where she first got the confidence to speak up about the horrific ordeals she had endured growing up. The actress recalled being just 14 at that time.

Talking more about it, Kushboo credited her then-hairdresser Ubin who first noticed all about it as the latter worked for her on the sets of the film Janu, especially the untoward behaviour her father projected to her, and the fact that he would beat his daughter on the shooting location and even inside the hotel room.

The actress said, “She probably realised his body language towards me was not right. So she spoke to me, she asked me. That’s when I broke down to her and she told me that I have to speak to my mom.”

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of sexual, physical, or emotional abuse, do not hesitate to seek help. There are several helplines available for the same; remember, you are not alone in the fight.

