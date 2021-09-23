Kushee Ravi of Dia fame to make her debut in Tollywood with Sundeep Kishan's film

Kannada beauty Kushee Ravi, who played the lead role in the well-acclaimed film Dia, has become one of the talented actresses. Her performance not only drew the attention of Kannada audiences but from everyone irrespective of the language barrier. Post the success of Dia, opportunities opened up for Kushee all over the south. The actress announced that she will be making her debut in Tollywood.

Kushee took to social media and announced that she will be making her debut in Tollywood with Sundeep Kishan's film, which is tentatively titled #SK28. Sharing the pics, Kushee wrote, "New city, new language and new beginnings but seeking the same love from all of you@sundeepkishan @vi_anand."

The yet to be titled film was launched last week and is currently rolling in Hyderabad. Kavya Thapar of Ek Mini Katha-fame is another female lead. Billed as a supernatural fantasy, the film is directed by Vi Anand. The film is produced by Rajesh Danda under the banner of Hasya Movies.

As Dia was dubbed in Telugu and Tamil, Kushee popularly grew to fame for her brilliant acting chops and natural looks. She was also recently seen in her first Tamil video song Adipoli, which crossed millions of views. Kushee is sure to explore the origins in all film industries as her co-stars Pruthvi Ambaar and Dheekshith Shetty, who are currently with Tamil and Telugu industries.

Recently, Dia was also remade in Telugu but didn't reach the mark as the original. Audiences also stated that Megha Akash's performance was show stealer like Kushee Ravi.