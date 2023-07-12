Kushi Aradhya Song: Vijay Deverakonda-Samantha showcase romance and love as newly married couple

The second single titled Aradhya from Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Kushi is out. The lyrical song has been released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The videos showcase Vijay and Samantha as a newly married couple and capture the honeymoon phase. The duo's chemistry is surely a treat to the eyes.

The makers released the second song Aradhya from Kushi. The 4 minutes 57 seconds video also gives a glimpse of their brewing romance, cuddles, kisses, and cosy moments as well. Looks like, both are working and happily newly married couples. Samantha is seen wearing a mangal sutra in the melodious track as well.

The Telugu version is crooned by Sid Sriram and Chinmayi Sripaada. The Hindi version is written by Raqueeb Alam and sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Palak Muchchal. The Kannada version is sung by Haricharan Seshadri and Chinmayi. While Shiva Nirvana, the film’s director, wrote the Telugu lyrics, Madhan Karky wrote the Tamil lyrics.

Earlier, the first single Na Rojaa Nuvve was released and received a lot of appreciation from music lovers. Music director Hisham Abdul Wahab, who rendered music for the Malayalam Hridayam movie, has composed tunes for Kushi.

About Kushi

Touted to be a romantic drama and directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film will reportedly revolve around an unconventional love story. The film marks the second collaboration of Vijay and Samantha, after Keerthy Suresh starrer Mahanati. The features Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Lakshmi, Rohini, Ali, Rahul Ramakrishna, and others in supporting roles. Kushi is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film is scheduled to release on September 1 in all South Indian languages and Hindi as well.

The shoot was recently wrapped up with his last schedule in Kakinada. The film will proceed to post-production and gear up for grand release. The expectations on the film are sky-high and fans can't wait for Vijay and Samantha's comeback after Liger and Shaakuntalam's failure.

