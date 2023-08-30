Kushi: Director Shiva Nirvana drops major hint on Vijay Deverakonda’s role; ‘Families and girls will love him’

Kushi, the highly anticipated romantic drama is now gearing up for its grand worldwide release. The project, which marks the second onscreen collaboration of popular stars Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, has already garnered the attention of cine-goers with its soulful songs. Recently, director Shiva Nirvana extensively spoke about his ambitious film in an interview with 123 Telugu and made some interesting revelations. The filmmaker dropped a major hint on leading man Vijay Deverakonda's character from the film.

Shiva Nirvana opens up about Vijay Deverakonda's role in Kushi

In his chat with 123 Telugu director Shiva Nirvana revealed that leading man Vijay Deverakonda is playing a very likable character in Kushi, which has a touch of humor. The talented filmmaker is confident that the celebrated actor will definitely receive immense love from both the family audiences and girls, post the release of his romantic film.

"You will witness stylish comedy timing from Vijay Deverakonda Kushi. The families and girls will love him in the film. There isn’t any vulgarity. Family audiences will own Vijay, and this will be a memorable film like Geetha Govindam for him," stated Shiva Nirvana.

Have a look at Shiva Nirvana's pic with Vijay Deverakonda and Kushi music director Hesham Abdul Wahab:

Kushi: All you need to know

The Shiva Nirvana directorial depicts the love story of Viplav and Aaradhya, played by Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu respectively, who hails from drastically different family backgrounds. The couple gets married without the approval of their families, but their peaceful life takes a different turn when incompatibility creeps in. From the song videos, it is evident that the star pair is set to mesmerize the Telugu cinema audiences with their crackling chemistry, in the film.

Kushi features a massive star cast including Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Jayaram, Lakshmi, Sharanya Ponvannan, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Ali, Srikanth Iyengar, Bharath Reddy, and many others in the supporting roles. Hesham Abdul Wahab has composed songs and the original score. Murali G is the director of photography. Kushi, which is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, is set to release in five languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi on September 1, Friday.

