Kushi First Single Poster: Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha look happy in love; Film to get Pan-India release

The first single from Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha's next Kushi has been announced. The romantic track will be released on May 9, on the occasion of Vijay's birthday. The song poster shows the duo happy and lost in love. With the song announcement in five languages, it is also confirmed that Kushi will have a pan-Indian release.

The first single, which is expected to be a romantic track, is titled Na Rojaa Nuvve in Telugu, Tu Meri Roja in Hindi, En Rojaa Neeye in Tamil, Nanna Roja Neene in Kannada and En Rojaa Neeye in Malayalam. The much-awaited romantic number will be released as a treat to fans on Vijay Deverakonda's birthday. Music is composed by Hesham Abdul. The first musical glimpse of the title song Kushi, which was released last year, received a good response among music lovers.

It is to be noted that Kushi was initially announced to release only in South Indian languages. However, the makers announced that the first single will also be released in Hindi, which means Kushi will have a theatrical release in Hindi as well. Ever since the film's announcement, BTS pics, and posters Vijay and Samantha's chemistry has caught major attention and fans can't wait to watch the film. Kushi is scheduled to release in cinema halls on September 1.



About Kushi

Kushi is one of the most awaited and anticipated films from the Telugu film industry. The film marks the second collaboration of Vijay and Samantha, after Keerthy Suresh starrer Mahanati. Touted to be a romantic drama and directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film will reportedly revolve around an unconventional love story. Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya are part of the film in significant roles. Prawin Pudi is looking after the editing.

Meanwhile, the shoot of Kushi is under process. The team completed a major schedule in Alleppey a few months ago. A few days ago, on Samantha's birthday, the makers also unveiled a new poster of her character from the film and it features her as a married woman with a mangal sutra. However, details about the lead actor's roles and plot have been kept under wraps.

