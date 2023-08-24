Kushi: How much did Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu get paid for Shiva Nirvana’s film?

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are two of the most popular faces in Telugu cinema at present. The two have joined hands for the Shiva Nirvana-directed Kushi. The film is set to release on September 1. Ahead of the film’s release, the remunerations that the lead cast and the director received for being a part of Kushi have been revealed.

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s remuneration for Shiva Nirvana’s Kushi has been out

The salary that the lead pair and the director charged for their involvement in Kushi has been revealed. It has to be mentioned that there has still been no official confirmation regarding the remuneration news. But as per reports, it has been reported that Kushi’s leading man, Vijay Deverakonda, charged a whopping Rs 23 crore for being a part of the film.

On the other hand, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was reportedly paid Rs 4.5 crore for playing the character of Aradhya in the Shiva Nirvana-directed film. When it comes to remuneration, Kushi’s director has also bagged a hefty amount. Shiva Nirvana was reportedly paid Rs 12 crore for helming the romantic comedy.

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Kushi is a romantic comedy

From the trailer and the released songs, it has been made clear that Kushi belongs to the genre of romantic comedy. In recent times, there has been a surge of action entertainers in Telugu cinema when compared to out-and-out comedies and romantic flicks. But Kushi is hoping to change that narrative, and hopefully, the film will end up being successful in its pursuit.

Samantha and Vijay's pairing has been the biggest selling point of the movie as of now. As the two actors are huge stars as well, their pairing has been very much looked forward to by their fans. From the trailer, it has been revealed that Vijay and Samantha’s characters will fall in love and get married. But rather than ending the film with the wedding, the movie also addresses what happens in their married life.

Vijay Deverakonda has spoken about what will make the audience, irrespective of where they are from, connect with Kushi, as he said, "You know your wife or girlfriend is Aradhya. You know it's your story that is playing out. So, the connect to it is at another level. I think that’s why people across the country will watch it."

