Kushi Movie Review: Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer a hit or flop? Check out audience reactions

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's highly anticipated film Kushi has finally been released in the theatres. The film marks Vijay's comeback to the big screen after Liger's failure and is Samantha's biggest release as well. From the lead pair's chemistry to the songs, everything about the film seems to be a major crowd-puller among the audience.

As Kushi was released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, audiences thronged to watch the movie in cinema halls and shared their reviews on social media as well. Based on the initial reactions pouring in on Twitter, it appears that Kushi is garnering positive reviews. They have referred to Kushi as a 'fresh romantic entertainer'.

Several netizens have also acknowledged Kushi to be Vijay Deverakonda's massive comeback. His performance as Viplav is being praised, and his chemistry with Samantha is the biggest highlight. Comedy and emotional scenes also seemed to have worked well. Additionally, the film's music has gotten a special shout-out from audiences right from the beginning.

The film is being hailed as a heartwarming family entertainer that captivates audiences with its romance and drama elements. Kushi is a story of Viplav and Aradhya, played by Vijay Deverakonda, and Samantha, hailing from different backgrounds and castes, who fall in love and get married. The film captures the aftermath of marriage and relationship problems that are replete with insecurities, jealousy, and other factors.

About Kushi

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film has been bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. The film marks the first full-fledged film between the lead pair, Samantha and Vijay, after their brief pairing in Keerthy Suresh starrer Mahanati. Kushi features Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Lakshmi, Rohini, Ali, Rahul Ramakrishna, and others in supporting roles. The music has been composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab.

