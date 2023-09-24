Kushi OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer

Kushi, the romantic film featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, was released earlier this month in theaters. Fans of the film’s lead protagonists were more than happy with how the Shiva Nirvana directorial turned out. Kushi was released on September 1 and was a rare romantic film among a sea of action or thriller Telugu flicks. Kushi proved to be a welcome change for the audience.

It has now been officially revealed that the film will be making its OTT debut soon. The platform and the date from which Kushi will start streaming have been made public to the utter delight of fans.

The OTT release details of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Kushi have been made official

Where to watch Kushi

For the uninitiated, Kushi will be streaming on Netflix and will be available in multiple languages, including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi. Taking to the X handle (formerly Twitter), the OTT platform wrote, ‘Andhariki kushi icche subhavaartha. #Kushi is coming to Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi on 1st October. #KushiOnNetflix’ Therefore, it has been confirmed that Kushi will have its OTT debut very soon.

When to watch Kushi

The Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer film will be streaming on Netflix starting October 1, which is exactly one month after its theatrical release. Fans are beyond hyped for the OTT release of the film, which boasts a talented star cast.

About Kushi

Before the release of Kushi, during the trailer launch of the film, Vijay Deverakonda opened up about the appeal of Kushi and why it would connect with the general audience. The Dear Comrade actor said, “Pushpa or KGF, we enjoy them as fans; we celebrate them. But you know you are not Pushpa or you are not Rocky. If you watch Kushi, you know you are Viplab. You know your wife or girlfriend is Aradhya. You know it is your story that is playing out. So, the connect to it is at another level. I think that’s why people across the country will watch it.”

Sachin Khedekar, Saranya Ponvannan, Jayaram, Ali, Rohini, and Murali Sharma are also part of the lighthearted film.

