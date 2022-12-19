Kushi: Release date for Power Star Pawan Kalyan's romantic drama locked

For the unversed, Kushi was a remake of the successful Tamil drama of the same title by filmmaker SJ Suryah with Vijay and Jyotika as the lead pair. Later, the movie was once again remade in Hindi starring Fardeen Khan, and Kareena Kapoor. While the Tamil and Telugu versions turned out to be commercial successes, the Hindi version tanked at the box office.

Re-releasing popular movies of actors has become a common trend these days. From Mahesh Babu 's Pokiri to Rajinikanth starrer Baba, many movies have been made available to movie buffs again in the recent past. After Pawan Kalyan's Jalsa, another movie of the Power Star will be re-released shortly. His 2001 romantic entertainer Kushi will be released in 4K yet again. The project will be available in cinema halls from New Year’s eve i.e 31st December this year.

Financed by A.M. Ratnam, Mani Ratnam scored the music for Kushi. While P. C. Sreeram cranked the camera for the film, B. Lenin, V. T. Vijayan, and Kola Bhaskar were responsible for the film's editing.

Pawan Kalyan to grace Unstoppable with NBK Season 2

In the meantime, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Pawan Kalyan will be gracing one of the upcoming episodes of Unstoppable with NBK Season 2 hosted by Nandamuri Balakrishna. A source close to the development revealed, "Pawan Kalyan and Nandamuri Balakrishna coming together will be a very rare sight. The makers have not locked any dates as of now for the shoot but the Jana Sena chief is likely to shoot for the episode next week. An official announcement on the same will be made soon. This episode is expected to do wonders."

Pawan Kalyan's upcoming projects

On the other hand, Pawan Kalyan will next be seen in director Krish Jagarlamudi’s forthcoming action-adventure drama, Hari Hara Veera Mallu. In addition to this, he will also lead Harish Shankar's next titled Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

