Kushi runtime, censor details and movie plot: All you need to know about Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha starrer

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer highly anticipated Kushi is nearing its release. The Shiva Nirvana directorial will be released in theaters on September 1. For the fans who are eagerly awaiting the release of the film, there is some very good news. The film has been given a UA certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). It has also been revealed that the runtime of the Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha starrer will be 165 minutes.

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Kushi’s plot summary has been revealed

The plot summary of Kushi has also been revealed on social media. Kushi’s synopsis reads, "Most notable professor Lenin Satyam is an atheist giving a speech in front of his students about the greatness of science. Satyam’s wife, Rajya Lakshmi, worships God. Satyam’s son, Viplav Devarakonda, goes for a government job interview and gets posted in Kashmir. Viplav, who went to enjoy the view of Kashmir, accidentally went to the place where the war was taking place."

From the trailer, it was evident that Kushi will not be similar to the other films in the familiar romantic comedy genre, as it does not end with the two lovers getting married. In the trailer, it is revealed that the lives of Samantha and Vijay’s characters after they get married will also be shown in the film.

During the trailer launch of Kushi, Vijay Deverakonda spoke about Kushi and said, "Pushpa or KGF, we enjoy them as fans; we celebrate them. But you know you are not Pushpa or you are not Rocky. If you watch Kushi, you know you are Viplav. You know your wife or girlfriend is Aradhya. You know it's your story that is playing out. So, the connect to it is at another level. I think that’s why people across the country will watch it."

Vijay will be playing the character of Viplav in the film, while Samantha’s character is called Aradhya. For the uninitiated, Kushi will release on September 1 in six languages: Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Telugu. The film has been produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

