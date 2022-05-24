Kushi: Samantha drops a BTS PHOTO of co-star Vijay Deverakonda enjoying a fun car ride with Shiva Nirvana

The team of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda starrer Kushi has concluded the first schedule of the film in Kashmir. Now the Yashoda star has dropped a photo from their time in the valley on social media. The still has Vijay Deverakonda with director Shiva Nirvana and actor Vennela Kishore in the car. While the Liger actor is looking out the window, Shiva Nirvana and Vennela Kishore are seen in a conversation.

Yesterday, Samantha shared a selfie with her Kushi director on Instagram, along with the caption, "Majili to Kushi @shivanirvana621 killing it". These candid pictures from the sets of the romantic drama have been making fans excited for the project.

Alongside the lead, Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya, will also be seen doing prominent parts in the flick. This much-talked-about venture will be available in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, and is likely to hit cinema halls across the country on 23 December this year.

Written by filmmaker Shiva Nirvana, the camera work for the film is being done by Murali G and Prawin Pudi is the editor. This highly-awaited drama is being backed by Mythri Movie Makers.

Up next, Samantha is handling multiple projects at once. Her lineup for South includes Gunasekhar's mythological drama, Shaakuntalam, and the upcoming new age thriller, Yashoda. The diva will also play the female lead in the Hindi drama, Citadel opposite Varun Dhawan. She will also portray a crucial character in the Hollywood movie Arrangements of Love.

Vijay Deverakonda also has many promising films for 2022. His next release will be Puri Jagannadh's sports drama, Liger. Later he will star in the Pan-India film, Jana Gana Mana.

