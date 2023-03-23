Kushi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda hold hands in a beautiful new poster; Release date out
Finally, the release date of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda's romantic film Kushi has been announced with a beautiful new poster.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda's romantic film Kushi is one of the most awaited. Finally, the release date has been announced with a beautiful new poster. Kushi will release on September 1 in theatres. The new poster shows Samantha and Vijay holding hands from different backgrounds. Going by the poster, the film promises a heartwarming love story.
