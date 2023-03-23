Kushi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda hold hands in a beautiful new poster; Release date out

Finally, the release date of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda's romantic film Kushi has been announced with a beautiful new poster.

Updated on Mar 23, 2023
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda's romantic film Kushi is one of the most awaited. Finally, the release date has been announced with a beautiful new poster. Kushi will release on September 1 in theatres. The new poster shows Samantha and Vijay holding hands from different backgrounds. Going by the poster, the film promises a heartwarming love story.

