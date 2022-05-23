Kushi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda wrap up the romantic drama's first schedule of Kashmir

Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda will be working together in Shiva Nirvana's directorial Kushi. The team has finally wrapped up the first schedule of the romantic drama in Kashmir. The pictures of the leads with the cast and crew of the film have surfaced on social media.

In one of the photos, team Kushi is seen posing at the location of the drama, while in other, they all are seen chilling in a restaurant.Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda have been creating a lot of buzz as they shared several glimpses from their time in the valley. The makers also shared a promo of the title track of Kushi. The fans are eagerly waiting to see what these two have in store for them.

Check out the pictures below:

In the recent past, the Yashoda actress has been sharing a lot of updates, showing her love for Kashmir. From beautiful landscapes to cosy cafes, Samantha is in awe of the valley. However, her dreamy visit to the city has now come to an end.

Shiva Nirvana is directing this upcoming romantic flick, which will also star Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya in significant roles. The movie will be available to the audience in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on 23 December this year. Haridayam fame composer, Hesham Abdul Wahab has been roped in to provide the music for the film.

Meanwhile, Samantha's other projects also include Gunasekhar's mythological drama, Shaakuntalam, thriller Yashoda, Citadel, and Hollywood venture Arrangements of Love. Her co-star Vijay Deverakonda is also awaiting the release of his two Pan-India movies. He will first play a kickboxer in the sports drama, Liger and later, an army officer in Jana Gana Mana.

