Kushi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shoots with Vijay Deverakonda in Alleppey; Gives glimpse from sets

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently shooting for her upcoming Telugu film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. The Kushi team is currently in Alleppey for a new schedule. The actress gave a glimpse from the sets as she enjoyed a boat road in the backwaters of Alleppey.

Samantha has taken a break from promotions of Shaakuntalam and joined Kushi sets. The actress, Vijay Deverakonda and the team are currently in Kerala's Alleppey for a new schedule. The actress is all hearts as she enjoys a serene boat ride in the backwaters.

Looks like Samantha is reminiscing the good memories about her debut film Ye Maaya Chesave. The major parts of the blockbuster took place in Alleppey as she played the role of a Kerala Christian girl, Jessie.

Take a look at Samantha's glimpse from Kushi sets in Allepey



About Kushi

Coming back to Kushi, the official release date of the film was announced recently. The makers shared a new poster featuring Samantha and Vijay to announce the release date. Kushi will be released in theatres on September 1. The new poster shows Vijay and Samantha holding hearts with two different backgrounds. The film promises a heartwarming love story.

Recently, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Samantha Ruth Prabhu talked about Kushi and the web series Citadel and said how they are important to her. The two are starkly different from one another,” said Samantha. She further added that it’s going to be a crazy year for her and that both projects are very important to her.

As per the reports, Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha’s film revolves around an unconventional love story. The movie, which is helmed by Shiva Nirvana, features Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Lakshmi, Rohini, Ali, Rahul Ramakrishna, and others in supporting roles. Kushi is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.



Upcoming films

Apart from Kushi, Samantha is currently waiting for the release of her upcoming mythological film Shaakuntalam, directed by Gunasekhar. The film, which also stars Dev Mohan and Allu Arjun's daughter Arha, is set for theatrical release on April 14. Next up, she is busy shooting for web series Citadel, which is an Indian adaption of the International series which is originally created by the director duo, Russo Brothers.

