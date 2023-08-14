Kushi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to attend epic musical concert with Vijay Deverakonda on Independence Day

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming film Kushi is a highly anticipated release in September. One of the biggest highlights of the film is Hesham Adbul Wahab's music and the lead pair's chemistry. From Naa Roja Nuvve to Kushi's title song, every track has received immense response from the audiences and became an instant hit among music lovers. To take forward the celebrations, the makers of Kushi are all set to come with a musical concert in Hyderabad.

The team Kushi is all set to come with the biggest musical concert on 15th August at HICC Convention Centre, Hyderabad. Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will attend the musical concert. The fans of the two popular actors will also be able to catch a glimpse of their favourite actors at the musical concert. It will be filled with blockbuster performances of the magical musician, the music director Hesham Abdul Wahab along with a talented Sid Sriram, Javed Ali, Anurag Kulkarni, Hari Charan, Chinmayi, Hari Shankar, Padmaja Sreenivasan, Divya S Menon, and Bhavana Isvi.

Vijay Deverakonda also took to social media to share the announcement. He wrote, "My loves, THE KUSHI MUSIC CONCERT! Book your tickets now. Aug 15 - we will meet ."

Kushi's biggest musical concert on Independence Day

About Kushi

The trailer was released a few days ago and gave a glimpse of Vijay and Samantha's sizzling chemistry as a married couple. The film is Roja meets Alaipayuthey set in 2023, going by the more than two-minute trailer video.

Kushi is written and directed by Shiva Nirvana. The film marks the first full-fledged film of Samantha and Vijay, after their brief pairing in Keerthy Suresh starrer Mahanati. features Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Lakshmi, Rohini, Ali, Rahul Ramakrishna, and others in supporting roles. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Kushi is all set to set hearts aflutter and celebrate love across theaters on the 1st of September.



