Kushi: Samantha shares a sneak peek from her trip to Kashmir, enjoys local cuisine from the valley; See pic

Looks like Samantha Ruth Prabhu is smitten by Kashmir after her recent visit to the valley for the shoot of Kushi, her upcoming romantic drama with Vijay Deverakonda. She recently shared a sneak peek from her stay. The Yashoda actress can be seen sitting in a cafe in Kashmir, scrolling through the menu.

Just a while ago, Samantha shared a number of captivating pictures from the place. These mesmerizing photos were captioned, "Kashmir...I will always have this piece of my heart that smiles whenever I think about you".

Kushi has been a topic of discussion among movie lovers ever since its announcement. Dropping a preview, the makers have shared the promo of the film's title track featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha. The new co-stars in town are wooing everyone with their refreshing chemistry. For the unversed, these two have earlier worked with each other in Keerthy Suresh-led Mahanati. They both were seen in cameo roles in his highly acclaimed movie.

The film is said to be out in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on 23rd December this year. Apart from the leads, Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya will also be seen doing pivotal roles in Kushi.

Helmed by Shiva Nirvana, the music for the flick has been composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab of Hridayam fame. Samantha has worked with the maker in the 2019 film, Majili.

Additionally, Samantha has many other releases in her kitty including Gunasekhar's mythological drama, Shaakuntalam, and the new age thriller Yashoda. Besides South, she has also signed projects in other industries. The actress will be a part of Varun Dhawan fronted Citadel and the Hollywood film Arrangements of Love.

In the meantime, Vijay Deverakonda will next appear on the silver screens in Puri Jagannadh's directorial Pan-India movie, Liger.

