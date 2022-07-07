Kushi: Samantha & Vijay Deverakonda all set to commence the third schedule of their romantic drama

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda will be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming romantic drama titled Kushi. After a successful first schedule in Kashmir, it is believed that the makers will shortly commence the third schedule of the movie. The latest schedule is likely to be shot in some beach locations in Vizag. It is further believed the co-stars will be filming a love song. This track is supposed to be the highlight of the love tale.

This Shiva Nirvana's directorial will also see Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya in ancillary roles.

Hesham Abdul Wahab of Haridayam fame is a part of the Kushi team as the music composer. In the meantime, Murali G has taken care of cinematography and Prawin Pudi is the head of the editing department.

To be out in multiple languages like Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, the project is slated to hit the cinema halls on 23rd December this year.

Samantha has many other exciting ventured lines up for release including the mythological drama, Shaakuntalam. Directed by Gunasekhar, this much-anticipated drama has been backed by Neelima Guna. Based on the popular play by Kalidasa Shakuntala, the flick will star Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of the Puru Dynasty.

She further has the suspense drama Yashoda, the Hindi film Citadel along with Varun Dhawan, and the Hollywood movie Arrangements of Love up her sleeves.

On other hand, Vijay Deverakonda also has two pan-India movies with Puri Jagannadh's Liger and Jana Gana Mana waiting to be released soon.

