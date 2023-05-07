Kushi song Naa Rojaa Nuvve Promo: Will Samantha, Vijay Deverakonda's new track reveal film's biggest twist?

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Kushi is one of the much-awaited films of 2023. Set to release this year in September, fans can't keep calm to see Samantha and VD as a romantic pair onscreen in this Shiva Nirvana directorial. The makers have now unveiled a new promo from the film's first single, Naa Rojaa Nuvve, which is melodious.

The song, which is titled Tu Meri Roja in Hindi, shows Vijay Deverakonda mesmerised by Samantha's beauty while she is offering prayers and performs namaz. He is seen adoring her in a typical superstar Shah Rukh Khan style. The previous posters saw Samantha as a Brahmin girl, married and wearing a mangalsutra. The upcoming first song will make big revelations about Samantha's role as Aaradhya in the film. It seems Kushi will witness many twists and turns and moviegoers can't wait to know what's in store with this love story. The biggest highlights are the Kashmir backdrop and the dynamic pairing of the two actors.

The music for Naa Rojaa Nuvve is by Hesham Abdul Wahab. The full song will be out on May 9th.

Naa Rojaa Nuvve song promo

Naa Rojaa Nuvve is titled Tu Meri Roja in Hindi

Backed by Naveen Yerneni and Ravishankar Yalamanchili, Kushi is written and directed by Shiva Nirvana. Prawin Pudi is the editor while G Murali is the DOP. Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore and others will be seen in supporting roles.

To be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, Kushi is scheduled to be released on 1 September 2023!

