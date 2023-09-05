Kushi success: Vijay Deverakonda pledges to donate 1 crore to 100 families from his remuneration

Vijay Deverakonda has bagged a hit with his recently released film Kushi and is beyond happy. This is his first hit after five years and to make it more special, he promised a big gesture to his fans. The actor attended the success celebrations of Kushi in Vizag and promised to donate 1 crore from his salary to 100 families.

On September 4, Vijay Deverakonda attended an event in Visakhapatnam as part of Kushi celebrations and revealed he will donate from his salary to needy families. He said that he wanted to spread 'Kushi' with his fans and would donate Rs 1 lakh to 100 families. The actor also added the list of the families will be released today.

He said, "You are happy and I am happy. I am thinking of something and I don't know if I can pull it off or whether it's right or wrong. But, if I don't do it, I'll be sleepless. To spread joy with you guys, I will donate Rs 1 crore from my 'Kushi' salary to 100 families. I shall select 100 families in need and present them with Rs 1 lakh cheque each in the next 10 days. My success, my happiness and my salary should be shared with you all."

He further added, "I will share a form on my social media page tomorrow. I still haven't come up with a plan. I will name the form 'Spreading Kushi' or 'Devera family' and send it. If the money helps people to pay their rent or fees or anything, I'd be happy. We will have a success celebration for 'Kushi' in Hyderabad in the next 10 days. Before that, I will try and complete this and help 100 families. Once I complete this, I'd be able to enjoy the success truly."

Vijay Deverakonda's big gesture for his fans wins hearts on the Internet

About Kushi

Kushi released on September 1 and emerged as a hit with good reviews from audiences and collections at the box office. The actor played the role of Viplav, husband of Samantha aka Aradhya in the film, and their chemistry is highly appreciated. The Shiva Nirvana directorial revolves around a couple, who get married against their parent's will and life takes a different turn after misunderstandings arise between them.

According to reports, Kushi has collected almost 80 crores at the box office worldwide. The collections are likely to increase because of good reviews and music.

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda's unseen BTS moments from Kushi are sure to make you smile; PICS