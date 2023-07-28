Kushi title song: Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu look magical in this musical ode to love

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are hoping to make us all fall in love with their upcoming release, Kushi. And they have been successful in doing that until now. The songs and posters of the film have radiated a feel-good vibe, with Vijay and Samantha’s chemistry being widely praised. Now, the title track from Kushi has been released.

The title track maintains the vibe that has been set by the previously released songs from the film. Vijay and Samantha seem to share great on-screen chemistry.

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu look magical together in the Kushi title track which can be referred to as a musical ode to love

Kushi title track lives up to the expectations of fans

The song is sure to be a hit with fans with its lyrics and overall feel. The video perfectly captures the emotion that is conveyed through the song. Both Vijay and Samantha look great and also manage to provide an old-school vibe to the song. Vijay exudes charisma and charm throughout the song. The actor is good at not only acting but also lip-syncing.

The song features the two leads of Kushi in different attire and locations. This has been a recurring theme with the posters and songs. It seems that the film will follow a love story that is not limited by borders.

Kushi is being written and directed by Shiva Nirvana. The film has been reported to be a celebration of love and relationships. Even from the poster, it was evident that it would be a turbulent love story that is at the center of this film. The film is expected to showcase a real and difficult love story. Fans are especially excited to watch Vijay and Samantha on their screens yet again.

Right now, it feels as if there is hardly anything that can go wrong as far as Kushi is concerned. Kushi consists of an ensemble cast that includes Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Lakshmi, Rohini, Ali, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Sharanya Pradeep. The film is scheduled for a September release.

