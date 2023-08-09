Kushi Trailer Breakdown: Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s film is Roja meets Alaipayuthey set in 2023

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are star-crossed lovers in the highly anticipated Shiva Nirvana directorial, Kushi. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the trailer for the film reminds you of the old-school romance movies that are no longer getting made.

Early in the trailer, there is a reference to Mani Ratnam’s Roja. The film is made to take you back to a time when romantic comedies were plentiful, with the biggest stars getting paired opposite one another.

Kushi guarantees a larger-than-life experience. Especially at a time when the Telugu mainstream space has been dominated by mass entertainers, the film is sure to be a welcome change. But how well the film will fare after its release remains to be seen.

Shiva Nirvana does not hold back in a love story that breaks boundaries and barriers

Shiva Nirvana elicits wonderful chemistry from his lead actors

From the trailer, it is evident that the first half of the film will largely be a quintessential love story with the boy chasing the girl. A shift in the film’s tone will happen in the second half after they get married and have to lead a life together. What’s great about movies like Kushi that do not end with the lovers getting together at the end is that we get to see what happens after the happily ever after.

Usually, films end with the promise of a happily ever after, and this is mostly when the lovers go against all odds and get together. Shiva Nirvana is not just aiming for cliche romance but goes a step further and has made a film that addresses the life of a mainstream movie couple post-marriage.

There is no denying that the soundtrack will definitely elevate the film, such is the beauty of the melodious tracks composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab. He had also composed music for another film belonging to the feel-good genre, Vineeth Sreenivasan’s Hridayam. That film’s viewing experience was elevated a millionfold by its wonderful soundtrack, and this will also be the case with Kushi.

The first half of Kushi is sure to satisfy those who are looking for a theatrical experience that will be along the lines of older romantic films. While the second half will hopefully deal with something new in the post-marriage world of a couple living in 2023. There can be an argument that the problems faced by a newly married couple were already explored two decades ago by Mani Ratnam. But the film in question, Alaipayuthey, dealt with marriages in the early 2000s.

It has already been more than two decades since that film was released, and a marriage in 2000 is very different from a marriage in 2023 because the world is different. Therefore, the people and the problems will also be different.

