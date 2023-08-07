Kushi trailer date, runtime details revealed as Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha get romantic in new poster

Kushi’s lead pair, Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, have already won over the audience with their crackling chemistry in the film’s already popular songs.

Updated on Aug 07, 2023
  • Kushi trailer will release on August 9
  • The trailer will have a runtime of 2 minutes and 41 seconds

There is some good news for Kushi fans. The film’s lead pair, Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, have already won over the audience with their crackling chemistry in the film’s already popular songs. Now, Vijay has himself shared that the trailer for the film will release two days later, on August 9. 

The Shiva Nirvana directorial’s trailer will be 2 minutes and 41 seconds. Along with this happy news, Kushi’s lead protagonist, Vijay, also shared a romantic poster of himself and Samantha. 

