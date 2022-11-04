Kushi: Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha’s film is pushed to next year; The actor drops major UPDATES

Vijay Deverekonda , one of the most-loved young actors in the Telugu film industry, is joining hands with popular star Samantha Ruth Prabhu for the upcoming romantic comedy, Kushi. The movie, which is touted to be a fun love story, has been under production for quite some time. Earlier, it was reported that Kushi is gearing up for a theatrical release in December, this year. But now, it has been confirmed that the release of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha’s film is postponed.

In a recent interview given to News18, Vijay Deverakonda confirmed that the release of Kushi has been pushed to next year, due to multiple reasons. However, the talented actor confirmed that the romantic drama is expected to hit the theatres by the first quarter of 2023. “We have finished close to 60 percent of the shoot. We were originally hoping to release the film by December. But now it has been pushed to next year due to a bunch of reasons. We are eyeing February 2023 release as of now,” said Vijay Deverakonda in his interview.

Vijay Deverakonda heaps praise on Samantha

The actor heaped praise on co-star Samantha, in his interview with News18. Vijay Deverakonda revealed that he was in love with Samantha when he was in college, and added that he used to go to the theatres only to watch her films on the big screen. “It was a beautiful experience to be a part of this film. I think I was in my degree college when I saw Samantha on the big screen for the first time and I was straight away in love with her. Now, to be able to do a movie with her and create some magic is a satisfying feeling and she is a great actress. So, I’m eagerly waiting to bring Kushi to the world," added the actor.

About Kushi

As per the reports, Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha’s film revolves around an unconventional love story. The movie, which is helmed by Shiva Nirvana, features Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Lakshmi, Rohini, Ali, Rahul Ramakrishna, and others in supporting roles. Kushi is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

