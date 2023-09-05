Kushi: Vijay Deverakonda offers prayers at Simhachalam temple in Vizag after success celebrations; PICS

Vijay Deverakonda is riding high on the success of his recently released romantic film Kushi. This is a big hit after the Liger debacle and five years. The actor is making sure to thank the lord and count his blessings. He has now visited Simhachalam Temple in Vishakapatnam after the Kushi success celebrations event.

Vijay Deverakonda and the Kushi team took blessings at the Simhachalam temple in Visakhapatnam. The actor looked handsome as always in an olive green shirt and black pants for his temple visit. He kept his attire very basic and casual. On Sunday night, the makers hosted success celebrations of Kushi in Vizag. While Samantha gave it a miss, Vijay attended the event and thanked his fans for the love and response.

Prior to this, the Arjun Reddy actor also visited Yadadri Temple with his parents, brother Anand Deverakonda, and the makers of Kushi. The actor also took to his social media handle and shared a few photos from his temple visit as well. He also called 2023 a good year as not just him but even his younger brother Anand bagged a massive hit with his previous film Baby. The two brothers will hopefully be successful in delivering many more such hits in the future as well.

About Kushi

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Samantha is the female lead of the film. Kushi is winning the hearts of audiences as a 'fresh romantic entertainer and family drama'. The lead pair's chemistry is called the biggest highlight of the film. Music by Hesham Hesham Abdul Wahab has played a pivotal role in Kushi's hit at the box office. According to reports, Kushi has amassed almost 80 crores at the worldwide box office collections. The collections are likely to increase because of good reviews and music.

After he wraps up Kushi completely, he will commence shooting for his forthcoming films with directors Parasuram and Gautam Tinnanuri

