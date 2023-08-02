Kushi: Vijay Deverakonda shares unseen PIC with Samantha from Turkey shoot to wish Shiva Nirvana on birthday

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabh's Kushi director Shiva Nirvana is celebrating his birthday today. The Liger actor wished the director by sharing a throwback photo featuring Samantha from their last film shooting schedule in Turkey. He showered love on Shiva and thanked him for Kushi.

Vijay Deverakonda took to Twitter and wished the Kushi director a happy birthday. He also shared a photo featuring Shiva Nirvana and Samantha. The photo shows the director posing with the Kushi lead actor, Vijay, and Samantha with happy smiles. Sharing the photo, the actor wrote, "Happy Birthday Sivaaaa I love you! I had such a blast making #Kushi with you. @ShivaNirvana."

Shiva Nirvana is one of the established directors of Telugu cinema. He is known for films like Ninu Korri, Majili, Tuck Jagadish and etc. The director has teamed up with Samantha for the second time with Kushi and with Vijay Deverakonda for the first time.

Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha photo with director Shiva Nirvana was taken during their Turkey schedule

About Kushi

Kushi is a highly anticipated and awaited film. The film revolves around an unconventional love story. Kushi marks second collaboration between Samantha and Vijay. The duo earlier collaborated together for the Telugu film Mahanati. However, this is their first full-fledged film, and fans are super excited to watch this fresh pair on the screen. They have already managed to captivate the audiences with their chemistry and bond. The film also features Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Lakshmi, Rohini, Ali, Rahul Ramakrishna, and others in supporting roles. Kushi is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film is scheduled to release on September 1 in all South Indian languages and Hindi as well.

The trailer of Kushi is all set to release on August 9 with a grand event in Hyderabad. So far, all the songs that were released including Na Roja Nuvve, Aradhya and Kushi title song became an instant hit among the music lovers.

