Kushi: Vijay Deverakonda tears up with emotions as he bags a hit after 5 years; Pens an heartfelt note

Vijay Deverakonda's Kushi was released today and is receiving good reviews from the audiences. The pan-Indian film marks the comeback of Vijay Deverakonda after Liger's debacle. And that's not, his last hit was in 2019, so Kushi basically marks the actor's first hit after five years. On that note, he penned a heartfelt note with millions of emotions to thank his fans.

Vijay Deverakonda took to Instagram and thanked his fans for patiently waiting for almost five years. The actor also mentioned that he has been receiving hundreds of messages on his phone ever since morning as Kushi released. His note read, "You all waited for 5 years, with me. Patiently waiting for me to do my thing! We did it. Today!! Waking up to this happiness from all around and my phone to hundreds of messages. I cannot help but tear up with emotions. I love you all. Go and enjoyyyyy this one with your friends and familes. Because I know you will. Emotional & #KushiYour man,Vijay Deverakonda."

The film's success is crucial for both Vijay and Samantha as their last films, Liger and Shakuntalam respectively, failed miserably at the box office. Kushi is winning the hearts of audiences as a 'fresh romantic entertainer and family drama'. The lead pair's chemistry is called the biggest highlight of the film. Music by Hesham Hesham Abdul Wahab has played a pivotal role in Kushi's hit at the box office.

Kushi, which started off on a good run, is expected to earn 10-12 crores at the box office. Because of good word of mouth and weekends, the box office collections are expected to increase highly.

About Kushi

The Shiva Nirvana directorial revolves around Aaradhya and Viplav, a young couple who hail from drastically different family backgrounds and get married against the wishes of their respective parents. However, life takes a different turn after some misunderstandings arise between them. Vijay Deverakonda is playing the role of Viplav in the film, which features Samantha as Aaradhya.

