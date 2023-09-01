Kushi: Vijay Deverakonda's parents and Pushpa director Sukumar watched the film at Hyderabad theatre

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Kushi has hit the theatres today and is receiving good reviews from audiences. Not just audiences, several celebs like SS Rajamouli, director Sukumar and others also visited cinema halls to watch the romantic film. Vijay's mom and dad also watched Kushi in the theatres on the first day.

A while ago, Vijay's mom and dad were clicked coming out of a theatre in Hyderabad after watching Kushi. According to reports, a few photos surfaced on social media showing RRR director SS Rajamouli enjoying Kushi in the theatre as well.

Vijay Deverakonda's parents, Sukumar SS Rajamouli clicked at theatre in Hyderabad

Kushi makes a good mark at the box office

Kushi is winning the hearts of audiences as a 'fresh romantic entertainer and family drama'. The lead pair's chemistry is called the biggest highlight of the film. Music by Hesham Hesham Abdul Wahab has played a pivotal role in Kushi's hit at the box office. The romantic comedy revolves around the unconventional love story of Viplav and Aradhya, played by Vijay and Samantha, who discover each other's personalities after marriage.

With Kushi making a good mark at box office, Vijay Deverakonda is beyond overwhelmed. For the actor, this moment is a much-needed respite after the failure of his previous film Liger and it signifies his first hit in half a decade. His last successful film was in 2019. He also penned a heartfelt note to thank his fans for waiting patiently.



About Kushi

The film is directed by Shiva Nirvana and stars Vijay Deverakonda opposite Samantha. The duo earlier collaborated together for the Telugu film Mahanati. However, this is their first full-fledged film and managed to captivate the audiences with their chemistry and bond. It Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Lakshmi, Rohini, Ali, Rahul Ramakrishna, and others in supporting roles. Kushi is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Prawin Pudi is the editor while G Murali is the DOP.

