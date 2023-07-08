Kushi's Aradhya song: Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha are lost in each other's eyes in romantic poster

The second single titled Aradhya from Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha has been announced. The makers shared a new poster of the lead actors and announced the promo video of the song will be released on Monday.

Vijay Deverakonda took to his Instagram handle on Saturday to share the exciting update with his fans. Teasing a poster of the song in which Vijay is holding Samantha’s hands and their heads are resting against each other, the Liger actor called the upcoming song a ‘special’ one. His caption read, “Song 2 announcement. Special special one #Aradhya #Kushi."