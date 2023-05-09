Kushi's First Song Na Roja Nuvve: Vijay Deverakonda tries to woo Samantha with his charm in romantic track

Makers of the upcoming Telugu film, Kushi, have released the first song Na Roja Nuvve on Vijay Deverakonda's birthday, today. The peppy romantic track ft Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda gives us a glimpse into the beginning of their love story.

Sung and composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, Na Roja Nuvve has lyrics penned by Shiva Nirvana. Set in the beautiful locales of Kashmir, Na Roja Nuvve shows Vijay Deverakonda trying to woo Samantha with his charm. The refreshing chemistry between lead actors and the melodious tunes together can make Na Roja Nuvve a mesmerising love song of the season.

Na Roja Nuvve song from Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha's film Kushi

ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda's Birthday: 5 quotes by the self-made star on struggle, financial crisis, nepotism, and more