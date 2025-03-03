Kuttram 23 OTT release: Where to watch Arun Vijay starrer iconic actioner online on its 8-year anniversary

Arun Vijay-led Kuttram 23 was released in theaters in 2017 and became a success at the box office. The action thriller quickly caught the attention of movie lovers and emerged as both a commercial and critical success.

However, many may have missed Kuttram 23 in theaters for many reasons, mainly because film releases weren’t as widespread in 2017 as they are today. Exactly eight years after its theatrical release, today would be the perfect time to watch Kuttram 23 for the first time or revisit it on OTT.

Where to watch Kuttram 23

Kuttram 23 is streaming in Tamil on the ZEE5 OTT platform. Additionally, the film is also available on Jio Hotstar in Hindi as Khatarnak Policewala.

Official trailer and plot of Kuttram 23

The film follows the story of ACP Vetrimaaran, an upright and dedicated cop posted in Chennai. While investigating what appears to be a simple case of a missing woman, he stumbles upon a crime racket involving heinous crimes involving medical professionals.

Cast and crew of Kuttram 23

Kuttram 23 is a Tamil action thriller written and directed by Arivazhagan Venkatachalam. It stars Arun Vijay, Mahima Nambiar, Kalyan Natarajan, Thambi R., and others in key roles.

Inder Kumar produced the film, while Vishal Chandrasekhar composed the film’s original soundtrack and background score. K. M. Bhaskaran and Bhuvan Srinivasan handled the film’s cinematography and editing respectively.

Arun Vijay was last seen in Vanangaan, written and directed by legendary Tamil filmmaker Bala. Suriya was initially supposed to play the film’s main lead, however, Arun Vijay was later roped in to play the role. Vanangaan emerged as an underwhelming venture both commercially and critically.

Arun Vijay will next appear in Rettai Thala, which has wrapped up filming. The film, written and directed by Krish Thirukumaran, is expected to be released in 2025.

Following this, the actor is also expected to star in Dhanush’s fourth directorial venture Idly Kadai. The film is scheduled to release on April 10th, clashing with Ajith Kumar-led Good Bad Ugly.