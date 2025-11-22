Kuttram Purindhavan OTT Release Date: When and where to watch Pasupathy starrer upcoming crime thriller

Some actors are not easily forgettable, not because of their dashing looks, but because of their impressive screen presence. And one such actor is Pasupathy. The Tamil star was last seen in Bison, and now the audience is all excited to see him in the upcoming drama titled Kuttram Purindhavan. Touted to be an intense crime drama, the show is expected to offer immense thrills. From layered secrets to moral conflicts, Kuttram Purindhavan is all set to stream soon. So, here are all the details about when and where to watch the Pasupathy starrer.

Going by the official announcement, Kuttram Purindhavan will release on December 5, 2025. Viewers can catch up on the episodes on SONY LIV. Taking to social media, the makers wrote, "A good intention turns into a guilt he can no longer outrun…But is there a way out? #KuttramPurindhavan Streaming from Dec 5th on Sony LIV." Apart from Tamil, the streaming platform will offer it in multiple languages i.e. Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and Telugu.

Talking about its story, the series weaves a gripping tale of guilt, loyalty, and law. It also boasts a talented cast. While Pasupathy is leading the show, the national award winner Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli will also be seen playing a pivotal role in Kuttram Purindhavan. Apart from them, Vidaarth is a part of the show, too. Directed by Selvamani, the crime series promises surprising twists and raw emotions.

For the unversed, Pasupathy started his career as a radio jockey and newsreader. Before stepping into the film industry, the actor worked in television. His debut dates back to 1999, and he later played a villain in Kamal Haasan's Marudhanayagam (unfinished Indian historical drama). Some of his films are India Pakistan, Vennila Kabaddi Kuzhu 2, Thangalaan, and many more.

