KV Anand Passes Away: Samantha Akkineni, Dulquer Salmaan, Keerthy Suresh and Dhanush offer condolences

Many South Indian celebs like Samantha Akkineni, Mohanlal, Dhanush, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and others are offering condolences to the National award-winning cinematographer KV Anand on Twitter.

Noted director and cinematographer KV Anand passed away early on Friday morning due to heart attack. Reportedly, he was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on April 24 and passed away yesterday following heart attack. Known for his films such as Ko, Ayan, Maattraan and Kaappaan, KV Anand's sudden demise has left the entire film industry in shock and saddened. Many South Indian celebs like Samantha Akkineni, Mohanlal, Dhanush, Rajinikanth, Dulquer Salmaan, Kamal Haasan, Keerthy Suresh and others are offering condolences to the National award-winning cinematographer on social media. Keerthy Suresh sent prayers to KV Anand and his family with a heartfelt note.

She tweeted, "Very disheartening news to wake up to K.V. Anand sir's demise. A distinguished cinematographer and director who excelled in his craft, we have immense respect for every contribution you have made for Indian Cinema. #RIPKVAnand sir, my prayers are with you and your family."

Dhanush addressed KV Anand as a kind and honest man as he penned a heartfelt note for him on social media. The Asuran actor tweeted, "A gentle kind honest man has passed away. A very sweet man full of life love and joy. K.v anand sir .. gone too soon sir. Too soon. My condolences to his family. Rest in peace k.v sir."

Take a look:

A gentle kind honest man has passed away. A very sweet man full of life love and joy. K.v anand sir .. gone too soon sir. Too soon. My condolences to his family. Rest in peace k.v sir. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) April 30, 2021

Very disheartening news to wake up to K.V. Anand sir's demise. A distinguished cinematographer and director who excelled in his craft, we have immense respect for every contribution you have made for Indian Cinema. #RIPKVAnand sir, my prayers are with you and your family. pic.twitter.com/xEqX8u7Vf7 — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) April 30, 2021

RIP KV Anand sir ! pic.twitter.com/JjIVZPFKJG — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) April 30, 2021

Also Read: KV Anand’s Demise: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Allu Arjun, Mohanlal offer condolences

The Indian film industry has lost a lot of talented celebs in the last few weeks. Tamil actor Vivek, director Thamira and music composer Shravan Rathod's sudden demise has left everyone in shock.

RIP, KV Anand!

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×