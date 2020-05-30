KV Anand refutes rumours of working on the sequel of Ayan starring Suriya and Tamannaah Bhatia

The director reportedly said that he has no plans whatsoever of making a sequel to the superhit film Ayan, which featured Suriya in the lead.

The Kaappaan director KV Anand made headlines recently when he revealed that many folks from the south film industry appreciated him for making the Suriya starrer. The film highlights the dangers of a locust attack, which the country is currently facing. Now, in an interview with Indian Today, the Kaappaan director has refuted rumours of working on a sequel to his blockbuster film Ayan. This film featured Soorarai Pottru actor Suriya and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead. The director reportedly said that he has no plans whatsoever of making a sequel to the superhit film.

Ayan released in the year 2009 and did tremendous business at the box office. The south director, KV Anand reported stated that after the nationwide lockdown is lifted, he will be announcing his film along with its cast and crew members. The director goes on to add that the lockdown period gave him the opportunity to work on his script. Recently, KV Anand had also revealed how he was on a location hunt in Madagascar for his film, Maattrraan with Suriya when he witnessed swarms of locust on his way.

The director adds that he had to stop his vehicle and wait for hours, in order to be able to undertake the further journey. KV Anand states that the impact of his incident was such that he incorporated the locust part in his film Kaappaan. The film featured Suriya in the lead, and Malayalam star Mohanlal played a key role.

