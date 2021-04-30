  1. Home
KV Anand’s Demise: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Allu Arjun, Mohanlal offer condolences

KV Anand, who started his career as a cinematographer, had directed superhit Kollywood films like Ko, Kaappan, Ayan, Aneghan.
At a time when the Kollywood industry is slowly recovering from the grief of Vivek’s demise, yet another shocking news has now come. Director KV Anand passed away on Friday in Chennai. Media reports suggest that the director had suffered a heart attack. Social media is flooded with condolence messages from stars and fans of the director. Celebrities including Allu Arjun, Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan, and AR Murugadoss have shared their condolence messages on social media.

Kollywood Superstar Rajinikanth took to his Twitter space and wrote, “The demise of the venerable KV Anand is shocking and painful. My deepest condolences to his family. May his soul attain peace.” Kamal Haasan, on the other hand, wrote, “KV Anand, who started his career as a photographer in magazines, has established himself as an outstanding cinematographer and director with his unwavering dedication. His demise is a disaster for cinema. My deepest condolences.”

See the Tweets here:

Also Read: Kollywood director and cinematographer KV Anand passes away; Khushbu Sundar, D Imman offer condolences

Allu Arjun wrote on his Twitter space, “Just woke up to this sad news that Dir KV Anand garu is no more. Wonderful cameraman, brilliant director and very nice gentleman. Sir you will always be remember & missed. Condolences to the near, dear & family. Rest in Peace Sir.  #KVAnand”. Mohanlal expressed his shock over the demise of KV Anand and stated that he would never be forgotten. He wrote, “Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts. K.V. Anand sir you will be missed forever. Prayers for the departed soul. Pranams”

