KV Anand’s Demise: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Allu Arjun, Mohanlal offer condolences

KV Anand, who started his career as a cinematographer, had directed superhit Kollywood films like Ko, Kaappan, Ayan, Aneghan.

At a time when the Kollywood industry is slowly recovering from the grief of Vivek’s demise, yet another shocking news has now come. Director KV Anand passed away on Friday in Chennai. Media reports suggest that the director had suffered a heart attack. Social media is flooded with condolence messages from stars and fans of the director. Celebrities including Allu Arjun, Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan, and AR Murugadoss have shared their condolence messages on social media.

Kollywood Superstar Rajinikanth took to his Twitter space and wrote, “The demise of the venerable KV Anand is shocking and painful. My deepest condolences to his family. May his soul attain peace.” Kamal Haasan, on the other hand, wrote, “KV Anand, who started his career as a photographer in magazines, has established himself as an outstanding cinematographer and director with his unwavering dedication. His demise is a disaster for cinema. My deepest condolences.”

Just woke up to this sad news that Dir KV Anand garu is no more. Wonderful cameraman , brilliant director and very nice gentleman . Sir you will always be remember & missed . Condolences to the near , dear & family .

Rest in Peace Sir . #KVAnand pic.twitter.com/V6ombIxZcy — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 30, 2021

Incredibly shocked and saddened... his work from the very beginning in thenmavin kombatthu directly influenced my love for cinema as a child, and shaped who I became today... My heart is heavy as I pray his soul rests in peace. #RIPKVAnand sir pic.twitter.com/BqF6a1TEIn — Kalyani Priyadarshan (@kalyanipriyan) April 30, 2021

Another big loss to the industry.

Another wonderful human being gone too soon.

Life is so unpredictable #RIP #KVAnand Sir pic.twitter.com/srPGsIAcXF — Nikki Galrani (@nikkigalrani) April 30, 2021

What a shocking news to wake up too. My deepest condolence to his family . Gone to soon . #RIPKVAnandSir — Hansika (@ihansika) April 30, 2021

My deepest condolences...Rest in peace sir pic.twitter.com/EUjILxuDPB — pa.ranjith (@beemji) April 30, 2021

One of the most legendary directors I’ve had the privilege of working with and knowing. Om Shanti Kv sir. You will be missed #GoneTooSoon pic.twitter.com/FYYou4OHBl — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) April 30, 2021

Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts. K.V. Anand sir you will be missed forever. Prayers for the departed soul. Pranams pic.twitter.com/q84wsusJDq — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) April 30, 2021

பத்திரிகைகளில் புகைப்படக் கலைஞராகத் தன் வாழ்க்கையைத் தொடங்கிய கே.வி.ஆனந்த் தளராத தன்முனைப்பினால் தன்னை ஒரு சிறந்த ஒளிப்பதிவாளராகவும், இயக்குனராகவும் நிலைநிறுத்திக் கொண்டவர். அவரது மறைவு சினிமாவிற்குப் பேரிழப்பு. அஞ்சலி. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 30, 2021

Allu Arjun wrote on his Twitter space, “Just woke up to this sad news that Dir KV Anand garu is no more. Wonderful cameraman, brilliant director and very nice gentleman. Sir you will always be remember & missed. Condolences to the near, dear & family. Rest in Peace Sir. #KVAnand”. Mohanlal expressed his shock over the demise of KV Anand and stated that he would never be forgotten. He wrote, “Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts. K.V. Anand sir you will be missed forever. Prayers for the departed soul. Pranams”

